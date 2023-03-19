Turner finished Saturday's 141-121 loss to the 76ers with 20 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes.

After missing two games due to back soreness, Turner managed to play both legs of the Pacers' back-to-back and played better Saturday than he did Friday. Currently sitting three and a half games back from a playoff birth and missing leading scorer Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Turner will have to continue to step up as a top-scoring option for the Pacers. He will face New Orleans on Monday in the teams' first of four contests this week.