Pacers' Myles Turner: Returns to game following injury
Turner (ankle) entered the game shortly after suffering an ankle injury early in the first half of Monday's game against Utah. He finished with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and three blocks.
Turner briefly went to the locker room for further evaluation after suffering an ankle injury, but he came back onto the court and managed to log 26 minutes on the night. He appears good to go for now but may pop up on the injury report for Wednesday's matchup in Charlotte depending on if he experiences any soreness.
