Turner ended Monday's 132-119 loss to the Bucks with 30 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks across 36 minutes.

Turner (back) returned after missing the last three games, leading all Pacers players in scoring while finishing two rebounds shy of a double-double. Turner has notched 30 or more points on four occasions this season.