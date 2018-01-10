Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out for next two games
Turner (elbow) has been ruled out for the Pacers' next two games.
Turner sustained a right elbow injury while finishing a dunk during Monday's game against the Bucks, and he's been dealing with significant discomfort in the elbow for the last two days. He was initially deemed doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, but the team has now confirmed that he'll miss that contest, as well as Friday's matchup with the Cavaliers. Expect Domantas Sabonis to be the primary beneficiary of Turner's absence, from a minutes perspective.
