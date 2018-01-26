Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Friday

Turner (elbow) will not play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Turner entered Friday with a questionable tag despite being a full participant in Thursday's practice, but the Pacers will continue to exercise cautious with the big man. With Friday's absence, Turner will have missed nine straight games as he continues to nurse an elbow injury, with his next chance to play being back home Saturday against the Magic. Domantas Sabonis will once again start at center in Turner's absence.