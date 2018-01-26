Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Friday
Turner (elbow) will not play in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
Turner entered Friday with a questionable tag despite being a full participant in Thursday's practice, but the Pacers will continue to exercise cautious with the big man. With Friday's absence, Turner will have missed nine straight games as he continues to nurse an elbow injury, with his next chance to play being back home Saturday against the Magic. Domantas Sabonis will once again start at center in Turner's absence.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable Wednesday vs. Phoenix•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will sit out next four games•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Monday vs. Utah•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will still be sidelined Sunday•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.