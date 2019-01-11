Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Friday
Turner (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Knicks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Unsurprisingly, Turner has been ruled out for the fourth straight game while he continues to nurse a sore right shoulder. Fortunately for Indiana, the team has the next three days off, so Turner will have plenty of time to rest before he is scheduled to take the court again. Domantas Sabonis will continue starting at center in Turner's absence.
