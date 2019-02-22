Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Friday

Turner (hip) is out Friday against the Pelicans, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

A bruised right hip will force Turner to miss the Pacers' first game following the All-Star break. On a positive note, his MRI returned negative, and Turner is considered day-to-day. In his absence, Kyle O'Quinn is expected to draw the start, though Domantas Sabonis should still see increased usage.

