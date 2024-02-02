Turner (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Turner played 24 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Knicks and dealt with foul trouble throughout the contest, though he apparently sprained his left ankle as well. The severity remains unclear, but he'll be sidelined for at least the second half of Indiana's back-to-back set due to the issue. If Jalen Smith (back), who remains questionable, joins Turner on the sidelines, Isaiah Jackson would be a candidate to move into the starting lineup. However, Pascal Siakam would likely play a lot of small-ball five versus Sacramento if that's the case.