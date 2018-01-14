Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Monday vs. Utah

Tuner (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

With the Pacers playing a back-to-back road set Monday and Sunday, Indiana has elected to already rule the big man out for his fourth straight game. In his absence, Domantas Sabonis will continue to operate as the team's starting center, but Turner will have two days off until his next chance to return Thursday in Portland.