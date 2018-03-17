Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Saturday
Turner (ankle) is out for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Turner was questionable heading into the tilt after tweaking his ankle during Thursday's game against Toronto. He's apparently in too much pain to take the court Saturday, however. As a result, Al Jefferson, Trevor Booker and T.J. Leaf are all candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Re-injures ankle•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Returns Thursday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Sprains ankle, questionable to return•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 25 points in win over Sixers•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Hits game-winning shot on Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...