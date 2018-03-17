Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Saturday

Turner (ankle) is out for Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Turner was questionable heading into the tilt after tweaking his ankle during Thursday's game against Toronto. He's apparently in too much pain to take the court Saturday, however. As a result, Al Jefferson, Trevor Booker and T.J. Leaf are all candidates to see expanded roles.

