Turner (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

With Turner joining Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) on the sideline, Pascal Siakam will likely serve as the clear go-to option for the Pacers' shorthanded squad. Jalen Smith had been serving as Turner's top backup, but he's listed as questionable for Sunday's contest while dealing with a back injury. Isaiah Jackson would presumably be the next man up to step in at center if Smith can't play.