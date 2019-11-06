Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Wednesday
Turner (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Turner's sprained right ankle still isn't 100 percent, forcing the big man to miss a fourth consecutive game. Rookie Goga Bitadze is a candidate to start in place of Turner, whose next chance to play will come Friday against Detroit.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.