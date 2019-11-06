Pacers' Myles Turner: Ruled out Wednesday

Turner (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Turner's sprained right ankle still isn't 100 percent, forcing the big man to miss a fourth consecutive game. Rookie Goga Bitadze is a candidate to start in place of Turner, whose next chance to play will come Friday against Detroit.

More News
Our Latest Stories