Turner (back) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Jazz.

Turner has been downgraded from questionable to out due to back soreness and will miss his first game since Jan. 14. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday versus Chicago, which is the Pacers' final game before the All-Star break. In his absence, Daniel Theis, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith could all be in store for increased roles, with the first two being the most likely candidates to enter the starting lineup in Turner's stead.