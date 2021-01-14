Turner and the Pacers will not play Saturday against Phoenix after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Indiana is still on track to play Thursday's game in Portland, but Saturday's contest has been nixed amid ongoing contact tracing within the Suns organization.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Leads team on both ends•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks four more shots Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Huge defensive effort in win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Fouls out in OT win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 17 points Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Blocks another five shots in victory•