Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 12 in win
Turner posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds in Wednesday's 107-100 win against the Thunder.
Turner's production this season is a step-below of what it was last year, with a slight drop in his production in every statistical category. The 23-year-old has however, shot very efficiently, and is making a career high 39.6 percent of his threes. Despite the slight drop in his numbers, Turner remains a valuable part of Indiana's starting lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.