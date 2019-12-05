Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 12 in win

Turner posted 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds in Wednesday's 107-100 win against the Thunder.

Turner's production this season is a step-below of what it was last year, with a slight drop in his production in every statistical category. The 23-year-old has however, shot very efficiently, and is making a career high 39.6 percent of his threes. Despite the slight drop in his numbers, Turner remains a valuable part of Indiana's starting lineup.