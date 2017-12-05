Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 12 points in Monday's win
Turner collected 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 115-97 win over the Knicks.
Turner has scored in double figures in five consecutive games, but he has now seen less than 30 minutes in eight of 17 appearances. Foul trouble and the lopsided result were the culprits on this occasion, but Turner has often been forced to split time with backup big Domantas Sabonis, as starting power forward Thaddeus Young has proven himself to be a much better fit with the two aforementioned big men than they are with one another.
