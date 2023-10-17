Turner ended with 13 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, a steal and three blocks across 16 minutes in Monday's 116-112 preseason win over the Hawks.

Turner was efficient from the field and active as a defensive presence, which is the value he'll ultimately bring once the regular season rolls around. As one of the best long-range shooters -- among big men -- in the league, Turner possesses strong upside in most formats, because he can fill the stat sheet on any given night even if he's a below-average rebounder for his size.