Turner (calf) tallied 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 24 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 scrimmage win over the Mavericks.

Turner sat out Thursday's scrimmage against the Trail Blazers due to calf soreness but rejoined the rotation for this one. With fellow big man Domantas Sabonis (foot) potentially sidelined for the remainder of the season, Turner is likely in line to see as many minutes as he can handle going forward. Turner said after the game that the calf injury that hampered him last week was not an issue. "My calf really wasn't bothering me today," Turner said. "That was really the telltale sign."