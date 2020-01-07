Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 15 in win

Turner posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine boards, two assists and three blocks in 36 minutes against Charlotte on Monday.

Turner fell one board shy of his fourth double-double of the season, as he acted as a secondary scoring option on the team. He got more involved in other aspects of the game, but once again failed to shoot better than 50 percent from the field. He'll face the Heat on Wednesday.