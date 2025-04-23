Turner notched 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 win over the Bucks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Pacers hold a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks, and Turner has been terrific in the frontcourt. Through two games, the veteran center holds averages of 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers while shooting 59.1 percent from the field.