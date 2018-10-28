Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 15 points in Saturday's win

Turner totaled 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three blocks, two rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 win over the Cavaliers.

Turner was efficient offensively and active defensively, though he didn't do much damage on the glass (season-low two boards), which is sadly becoming the norm. Fantasy owners hoping for a breakout campaign from the 22-year-old big man will have to be patient, as the returns have been very modest through six games.