Turner registered 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three blocks across 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Heat.

Turner continues to play at an elite level defensively and added three more blocks to his tally -- he has now recorded two or more swats in 12 games in a row. His offensive game continues to be a bit inconsistent, but Turner has still found a way to contribute -- he has scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances.