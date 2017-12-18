Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 16 points in 33 minutes

Turner registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks in 33 minutes Sunday in Indiana's win over Brooklyn.

When Indiana decided to move on from Paul George, Turner became the centerpiece for whatever it is they hoped to build. He entered the league in 2015 with a reliable shooting stroke and limited range and has built himself up to be a competent outside shooter with the green light when the opportunity presents itself. The big man is built for today's style of play. He is rim-protector who can stretch a defense, and he continues to improve both facets of his game as he works through his age-21 season.