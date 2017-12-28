Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 16 points in 35 minutes

Turner accounted for 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 35 minutes Wednesday in Indiana's loss to Dallas.

Turner has proven himself to be a valuable piece for the Pacers as they build for the future, and for fantasy owners. So far in the 2017-18 campaign, he has proven that he can knock down three's with respectable consistency for a big man (35.5-percent on 2.7 attempts per game) and he is establishing himself as one of the best rim-protectors the league has to offer (2.4 blocks per game). In the immediate future, the Pacers could look to Turner to carry more of the offensive load until star guard Victor Oladipo (knee) returns to action.