Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 16 points in 35 minutes
Turner accounted for 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 35 minutes Wednesday in Indiana's loss to Dallas.
Turner has proven himself to be a valuable piece for the Pacers as they build for the future, and for fantasy owners. So far in the 2017-18 campaign, he has proven that he can knock down three's with respectable consistency for a big man (35.5-percent on 2.7 attempts per game) and he is establishing himself as one of the best rim-protectors the league has to offer (2.4 blocks per game). In the immediate future, the Pacers could look to Turner to carry more of the offensive load until star guard Victor Oladipo (knee) returns to action.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Records six blocks in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Monday vs. Celtics•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 16 points in 33 minutes•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...