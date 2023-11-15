Turner supplied 17 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal over 19 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 132-126 win over the 76ers.

Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin carried the Pacers to victory in this game, so the fact that Turner struggled to stay on the court wasn't a factor as Indiana pulled the upset against Philly. However, his subpar performance was because he struggled with foul trouble all game long after lasting just 19 minutes out there. Turner had to deal with Joel Embiid, however, so this wasn't an easy task, but either way, he needs to get better. His next chance to play will come against the Magic on Sunday.