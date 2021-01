Turner posted 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in a loss to New York on Saturday.

Turner's 17 points were a season high, and he matched his season best with three makes from beyond the arc. Though his scoring and rebounding have been relatively ho-hum this season, Turner has provided fantasy value on the strength of his defense alone, as he leads the NBA with 3.7 swats per contest.