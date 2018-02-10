Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 19 in Friday's win

Turner scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 97-91 win over the Celtics.

After playing through a sore knee and scoring only six points total in the last two games, Turner looked more like his usual self Friday. The young center has dealt with multiple injuries this season, missing 16 games already after playing in 81 in 2016-17, but when he's healthy he continues to demonstrate why he's a key part of the Pacers' present and future.