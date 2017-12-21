Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win
Turner finished with 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 win over the Hawks.
Turner responded well coming off his worst game of the season, going for 20-plus points for the sixth time in 25 appearances during 2017-18. While Victor Oladipo has been the breakout star for the Pacers thus far, Turner is averaging career highs in assists, blocks, and threes. After a couple days of rest, he'll look to build on this strong performance against the Nets on Saturday.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Monday vs. Celtics•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Game-time call Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 16 points in 33 minutes•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Fills box score in victory•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.