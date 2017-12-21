Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win

Turner finished with 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 win over the Hawks.

Turner responded well coming off his worst game of the season, going for 20-plus points for the sixth time in 25 appearances during 2017-18. While Victor Oladipo has been the breakout star for the Pacers thus far, Turner is averaging career highs in assists, blocks, and threes. After a couple days of rest, he'll look to build on this strong performance against the Nets on Saturday.