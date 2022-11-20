Turner totaled 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 victory over the Magic.

Turner had a quiet first quarter before grabbing seven rebounds in the second, along with a steal, a block and six points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field. The Pacers center added another 11 points over the final two quarters on 5-of-8 shooting, but was quiet on the defensive end with just three second-half rebounds. He tied Bol Bol with a game-high 11 boards on the night and Turner has now recorded a double-double in five of his last six contests. He also has at least one block in every game this season.