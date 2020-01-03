Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 21 versus Nuggets

Turner tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Turner has reached double figures in scoring in 10 of his last 11 appearances while scoring at least 20 twice in the last five games. Prior to this recent stretch Turner hadn't scored at least 20 since the season opener, so it seems he's on the up and up.