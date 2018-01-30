Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 22 points in victory

Turner finished with 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 105-96 victory over Charlotte.

Turner played well in his second game back from an elbow injury, pouring in 22 points on just 11 shot attempts. He managed to connect on a season-high four three-pointers but added just four rebounds. Turner has been plagued by various injuries this season and has yet to find any kind of rhythm. Owners will be hoping he can string some solid performances together as he looks to discover some of the promise he showed at the back end of last season.