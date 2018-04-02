Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 24 points in victory

Turner finished with 24 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-104 victory over the Clippers.

Turner bounced back after a string of poor performances, recording his highest point total since back on March 13. He continues to be one of the more frustrating players to own with his performances fluctuating on a nightly basis. His block numbers have been the only consistent aspect of his game and hopefully, he can find some rhythm on both ends of the floor as the season winds down.