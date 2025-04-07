Turner contributed 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 31 minutes during Sunday's 125-120 win over the Nuggets.

Turner had a bigger role on offense Sunday, as Tyrese Haliburton was limited to nine points and Pascal Siakam (elbow) wasn't available, and that translated to Turner leading the Pacers in scoring. He's scored 20-plus points while swatting multiple shots in his last two outings, and his two-way impact is key for the Pacers. The star big man is averaging 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game in 18 outings since the beginning of March.