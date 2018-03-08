Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 24 points versus Jazz
Turner scored 24 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 104-84 loss to the Jazz.
Turner excelled in a tough head-to-head matchup with Rudy Gobert, equaling his highest scoring output since Nov. 19. He's been equally underwhelming on the glass, notching double-digit rebounds just three times in the last 12 games. Despite his struggles at times, this performance was a reminder of Turner's ability, which he'll look to harness down the season's final stretch.
