Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 25 points in season opener

Turner had 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals during the Pacers' 110-119 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Turner's main flaw entering the season was his lack of rebounding, but he grabbed nine boards to start the campaign. An elite shot blocked with a well-rounded offensive game, Turner should remain as a focal point of the Pacers offense going forward. Indiana's next game will be at Cleveland on Saturday.