Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 25 points in season opener
Turner had 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals during the Pacers' 110-119 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Turner's main flaw entering the season was his lack of rebounding, but he grabbed nine boards to start the campaign. An elite shot blocked with a well-rounded offensive game, Turner should remain as a focal point of the Pacers offense going forward. Indiana's next game will be at Cleveland on Saturday.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Another big game Friday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Five swats in preseason debut•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Magnificent season ends Sunday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Resting Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Absent from injury report•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...