Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 25 points in win over Sixers

Turner scored 25 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with six rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 101-98 win over the Sixers.

Turner excelled in a head-to-head matchup with Joel Embiid, totaling his highest scoring output since Nov. 19 on the back of a terrific shooting night. His usage increased a bit after Domantas Sabonis suffered an ugly ankle injury, but the latter's X-Rays came back negative following the contest. Nonetheless, Turner is now averaging 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, representing perhaps his best stretch of the season.

