Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores just eight points in loss
Turner managed just eight points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 115-106 loss to Toronto.
Turner has scored in double-digits just three times in his past 10 games, continuing what has been a disappointing season. He is outside the top-70 over the past month and in that time, his only real positive has been his block numbers. If you don't need blocks, Turner is not someone you want to be holding onto in a 12-team league as he could be doing more harm than good.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.