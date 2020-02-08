Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores just eight points in loss

Turner managed just eight points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 115-106 loss to Toronto.

Turner has scored in double-digits just three times in his past 10 games, continuing what has been a disappointing season. He is outside the top-70 over the past month and in that time, his only real positive has been his block numbers. If you don't need blocks, Turner is not someone you want to be holding onto in a 12-team league as he could be doing more harm than good.