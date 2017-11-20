Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores season-high 25 points in Sunday's win

Turner chipped in 25 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 win over the Heat.

Turner finished with season highs in scoring, threes, and made field goals and matched season highs in swats and dimes. The third-year big man has been inconsistent since returning from the concussion he suffered in the season opener. However, Turner was extremely efficient while filling up the stat sheet in this one.