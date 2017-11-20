Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores season-high 25 points in Sunday's win
Turner chipped in 25 points (11-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 win over the Heat.
Turner finished with season highs in scoring, threes, and made field goals and matched season highs in swats and dimes. The third-year big man has been inconsistent since returning from the concussion he suffered in the season opener. However, Turner was extremely efficient while filling up the stat sheet in this one.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Quiet in just 23 minutes•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Underwhelms in easy victory•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Limited due to foul trouble Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Doubles-doubles against Pelicans•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: No minutes restriction Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Returning to starting lineup Sunday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...