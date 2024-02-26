Turner ended Sunday's 133-111 win over the Mavericks with 33 points (10-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes.

Turner delivered his best scoring performance of the season, and outside of ending just two boards shy of a double-double, he was very efficient, making all of his attempts from inside the three-point line while recording his first 30-point effort since Feb. 23, 2023. The star big man has transitioned into a secondary role on offense following the arrival of Pascal Siakam, but Turner has proven he can carry the team on offense when called upon.