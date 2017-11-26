Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores team-high 19 points

Turner scored 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with six rebounds and one block over 31 minutes in Saturday's 108-98 loss to Boston.

After scoring in the single-digits in his previous two games, Turner, who averaged 13.1 points entering Saturday, bounced back with a team-high 19 points against Boston. The center was extremely efficient, hitting 77.7 percent of his shots from the floor. In addition, Turner sank 2-of-3 attempts from beyond the arc. Turner will look to build upon his current offensive momentum when Indiana takes on Orlando on Monday.

