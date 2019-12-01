Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores three points in off game

Turner had three points (1-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in a loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

Turner just couldn't get himself going against Philly's stifling defense in this one, making just one shot throughout the entire contest. The fifth-year center hasn't looked as aggressive as normal since his return from an ankle injury. Through the seven games since returning, Turner is averaging 10.0 points and 5.5 rebounds. The blocks will always be a safety valve for Turner, who has still swatted 3.1 shots per game in that seven-game span, even after blocking zero in this dud.