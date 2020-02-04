Pacers' Myles Turner: Scoring struggles continue

Turner registered 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 34 minutes during Monday's 112-103 loss against the Mavericks.

Turner has not reached the 15-point mark in nine straight games and he is having his worst season since his rookie year from a scoring perspective, as he is averaging just 12.1 points per game while shooting a career-low 45.2 percent from the field. The emergence of Domantas Sabonis as an elite interior presence has reduced Turner's upside considerably and while the latter is adept at shooting from deep, he has connected just 34.7 percent of his long-range shots thus far.