Turner chipped in 24 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 124-122 win over the Mavericks.

Turner scored Indiana's first eight points, as he got an early start on his excellent night. Turner has followed up his 40-point outburst against Boston with consecutive 24-point games. In those three games the Pacers' center is shooting an incredible 72.3 percent from the floor. He's also continued to produce top-five shot blocking numbers, with four rejections Tuesday. Turner has 14 games this season with at least four blocks.