Turner chipped in 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 128-117 victory over Brooklyn.
Turner is shooting 64.5 percent from the field across his last seven contests, en route to 20.0 points per game. The 26-year-old is receiving consistent usage and paying elite dividends in scoring, rebounding and shot blocking.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nails seven threes Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 20 with 11 boards•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Posts fourth straight double-double•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Foul trouble in loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Looks strong vs. Miami•