Pacers' Myles Turner: Season-high point total in loss

Turner provided 27 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3 Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and a steal in the Pacers' loss to the Magic on Thursday.

Turner popped off for a season-high 27 points, though his efforts weren't enough for the Pacers to overcome a late Magic scoring barrage. It was his only 20-point game of January, but Turner has been a steady fantasy producer, bolstered by his defensive stats -- he's recorded at least one steal in five straight games and totaled eight blocks in that same span.