Pacers' Myles Turner: Set for further evaluation Tuesday

Turner (nose) will be re-evaluated Tuesday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Turner suffered a broken nose during Tuesday's game against the Hawks, finishing with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 23 minutes. He's set to be re-evaluated and fitted for a mask Tuesday, and it sounds like the big man may not miss any time if he avoids a concussion. "The hope is that he doesn't have a concussion. He can play with a mask," coach Nate McMillan said. The Pacers have off until Friday, when they begin a five-game road trip in Chicago.