Turner logged 40 points (13-15 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Turner led the team in scoring, threes made and rebounds en route to setting a season-high in scoring Thursday. Turner has recorded a double-double in 18 games this year.