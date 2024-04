Turner notched 31 points (13-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and four blocks across 22 minutes during Sunday's 157-115 win over the Hawks.

Turner did it all for the Pacers in the regular-season finale, leading all players in the contest in rebounds while pacing Indiana in scoring and blocks to put together one of his best outings of the year. Turner surpassed the 30-point mark for the second time this season, posting his 17th double-double of the campaign.