Turner (toe) is in the middle of a 6-8 week recovery period, meaning he's expected to be ready for the start of 2021 training camp, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The Pacers were eliminated in embarrassing fashion by the Wizards in the win-or-go-home play-in game. Turner missed the final 18 games of the season with a sprained right toe. However, he's fully expected to be ready by the start of 2021 training camp. Turner finished the campaign averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, a league-high 3.4 blocks and 1.0 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.