Pacers' Myles Turner: Shows up on injury report

Turner is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets due to a sore right knee.

Turner picked up in the injury Saturday in the first half of the Pacers' 105-90 win over the Cavaliers, but he was able to re-enter the contest after receiving treatment and finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and three blocks in 22 minutes. His inclusion on the injury report implies that he may have experienced some renewed swelling in the knee following the contest, but it still doesn't look to be a particularly concerning issue for the big man. For his part, Turner said Sunday that he "should be able to play through" the knee soreness, per J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star.